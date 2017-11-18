Ellington will start in place of the injured Will Fuller (ribs) in Week 11 against the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellington filled in nicely early in the season when Fuller missed time due to a collarbone injury, but had seen his role diminished once Fuller returned. Now, with Fuller sidelined at least one week, the 26-year-old Ellington has an opportunity to regain some of that lost value. He enters Sunday's game having been targeted 16 times, including three in the red zone, since Tom Savage took over for the injured Deshaun Watson (knee) two games ago.