Anger signed a contract with the Texans on Tuesday.

Anger joins Trevor Daniel as the second punter on Houston's roster. His presence seemingly indicates a battle at the position, as the Texans will no doubt have just one punter on their roster once the season commences. Daniel presumably has the upper-hand, as he played all 16 games as a rookie for the team last year, but Anger should still have an opportunity to make an impression.

