Howell has been fined for an illegal blindside block on a punt return during last week's win over New England, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Howell, who is a top special-teams contributor for the Texans, plans to appeal the fine. As a running back on offense, Howell has played just 11 snaps and gained five yards on two carries.

