Howell is expected to play a significant role on special teams in 2019, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. "I just know they want me here for special teams, to make an impact on special teams. So, that's my thing. If it get a carry, that's a bonus for me," the running back said.

The 23-year-old Howell is entering his second season in the league after going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2018. He carved out a special-teams role ahead of his rookie season and ultimately logged the fifth-most snaps (265) in that area for Houston last year. However, he only saw three snaps on offense without logging a single carry. The increased health of D'Onta Foreman does not bode well for Howell to be more involved offensively in 2019, though the latter's proficiency on special teams at least gives him a leg up for a roster spot.