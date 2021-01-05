Howell becomes a restricted free agent during the upcoming offseason.
In Howell's third year with the franchise, he finished with a career highs in offensive snaps (47), carries (16) and yards (64) in 2020. He received a limited late-season look when David Johnson contracted COVID-19 and the coaching staff soured on Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise. Prior to that, Howell played mostly on special teams. The Texans are expected to revamp the running back position during the offseason after naming a new general manager and head coach, but it's unlikely Howell would be anything more than a third back if Houston brings him back for a fourth season.