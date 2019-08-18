Howell rushed 15 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the passing game in the Texans' 30-23 preseason win over the Lions on Saturday.

The second-year back led all ballcarriers in rushing attempts and yardage on the night, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per tote along the way. Howell's long run was a modest 14 yards, meaning he consistently picked up solid chunks of real estate throughout the night. The Texans now have Duke Johnson in the fold as an experienced complement to Lamar Miller, but there certainly could be room for Howell as the third back, a role he likely went a long way toward securing with Saturday's production.