Howell is in contention for the backup job to starting running back Lamar Miller in the wake of the Texans waiving D'Onta Foreman, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

As an undrafted rookie in 2018, Howell primarily was contained to special-teams duty, logging 266 snaps in that realm versus just three on offense. With Alfred Blue and Foreman elsewhere, Howell has a path to reps behind the 28-year-old Miller, who has missed four games combined in three seasons as a member of the Texans. While the competition for that work could be fierce, those vying for the job lack experience in general outside of Taiwan Jones. Aside from Howell and Jones, Josh Ferguson, Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon round out the RB depth chart.