Texans' Buddy Howell: Listed as questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Howell (hamstring) has been handed a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.
Howell is looking like a game-time decision Sunday, as he was limited at practice all week. He has primarily been a special teams contributor for the Texans when healthy this season.
