Howell did not play an offensive snap in Sunday's 51-31 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Per usual, Howell was a special-teams only contributor for the Texans. He appeared in every game this season, including both postseason contests, but played just 36 offensive snaps, 25 of which came in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Titans. Howell is one of two Houston running backs with a contract for 2020, but he's expected to maintain a similar role as a special-teamer.