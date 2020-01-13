Texans' Buddy Howell: No offense in playoff loss
Howell did not play an offensive snap in Sunday's 51-31 playoff loss to the Chiefs.
Per usual, Howell was a special-teams only contributor for the Texans. He appeared in every game this season, including both postseason contests, but played just 36 offensive snaps, 25 of which came in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Titans. Howell is one of two Houston running backs with a contract for 2020, but he's expected to maintain a similar role as a special-teamer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...