Howell did not register a touch in five offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jaguars.

Howell was elevated to a minor role on offense after David Johnson (concussion) was removed from the game. Duke Johnson became the lead running back while Howell received scant duty. Primarily a special teams stalwart, Howell played his first snaps on offense in 2020. He has five rushing attempts in two-plus seasons with Houston.