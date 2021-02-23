Howell signed a one-year contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans had an option to tender the 24-year-old running back, but they decided to sign him and include guaranteed money instead. Howell mostly contributes on special teams, as he played just 47 offensive snaps in 2020, recording 64 yards on 16 carries and three yards on his lone reception. It's unclear whether David Johnson or Duke Johnson will be back in Houston for the 2021 season, but Howell won't be more than a change-of-pace back regardless.