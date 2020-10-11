site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Buddy Howell: Ruled out for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
Howell (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Howell was a special-teams fixture through the first quarter of the season. His absence will affect the backfield depth, but it shouldn't be an issue with David Johnson, Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise all healthy.
