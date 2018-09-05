Howell is viewed as a first- and second-down back, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Howell rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.4 yards per carry for the Dolphins during the preseason before the Texans claimed him off waivers. At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Howell is a big back that runs with a bruising style. "Good size, first- and second-down back," coach Bill O'Brien said. "Liked what we saw on film on offense and on special teams, so we took a shot and we'll see how it goes." Howell is fourth on the running back depth chart and figures to make any significant contributions on special teams.