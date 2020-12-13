Howell rushed 11 times for 42 yards and secured one of two targets for three yards in the Texans' 36-7 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The undrafted third-year pro was surprisingly afforded a double-digit carry workload in the absence of David Johnson (reserve/COVID-19), with interim coach Romeo Crennel apparently not satisfied with the middling production Duke Johnson had provided in his teammate's absence earlier this season. Howell acquitted himself reasonably well given the unfavorable game circumstances, and consequently, the Florida Atlantic product could be set for a similar or greater workload in a Week 15 battle versus the Colts if David Johnson remains sidelined.