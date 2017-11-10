Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Activated from IR
Fiedorowicz (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Texans swapped tight ends on IR, giving Fiedorowicz the all-clear to return while placing Ryan Griffin (concussion) on the list. Fiedorowicz has the most pedigree in the TE room, but he may not supersede Stephen Anderson in the pecking order off the bat. On the long run, though, Fiedorowicz is the best bet to click with starting quarterback Tom Savage.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back this week•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Week 10 return confirmed•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back Week 10•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Could be back for Week 10•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Practices for first time since Week 1•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...