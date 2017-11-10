Fiedorowicz (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans swapped tight ends on IR, giving Fiedorowicz the all-clear to return while placing Ryan Griffin (concussion) on the list. Fiedorowicz has the most pedigree in the TE room, but he may not supersede Stephen Anderson in the pecking order off the bat. On the long run, though, Fiedorowicz is the best bet to click with starting quarterback Tom Savage.