Fiedorowicz is being evaluated for a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fiedorowicz had just cleared the league's concussion protocol heading into Week 1, but he appears to have suffered a setback during Sunday's contest. Fellow tight end Ryan Griffin was also sidelined due to a concussion, leaving Stephen Anderson as the lone healthy option at tight end for Houston.