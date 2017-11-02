Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday that he anticipates having Fiedorowicz (concussion) available for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Rams on Nov. 12, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fiedorowicz has been out of commission since the Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, when he sustained his second concussion since the beginning of training camp. With his symptoms having since subsided, Fiedorowicz was cleared to practice last week and looks like he'll be activated from injured reserve when first eligible in Week 10. Upon returning, Fiedorowicz should immediately displace Ryan Griffin (hip) as the Texans' starting tight end, giving rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson another effective weapon in the passing game to complement wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.