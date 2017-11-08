Fiedorowicz (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, the Houston Chronicle reports.

While Fiedorowicz remains on IR-designated for return, the report notes that he's expected to be activated before Sunday's kickoff. His pending return comes at a good time for the Texans, with fellow tight end Ryan Griffin in the NFL's concussion protocol and unlikely to be available this weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories