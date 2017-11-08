Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back this week
Fiedorowicz (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, the Houston Chronicle reports.
While Fiedorowicz remains on IR-designated for return, the report notes that he's expected to be activated before Sunday's kickoff. His pending return comes at a good time for the Texans, with fellow tight end Ryan Griffin in the NFL's concussion protocol and unlikely to be available this weekend.
