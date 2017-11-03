Fiedorowicz (concussion) is expected to be activated from injured reserve for Week 10's game against the Rams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fiedorowicz has been trending toward a return Week 10 since making his first appearance in practice last week. His return takes on a different outlook in light of the knee injury Deshaun Watson suffered at Thursday's practice. Fiedorowicz missed the entire run of the Watson show and returns to pretty much the same he last played with Week 1 when Tom Savage. The wide-open, outside-the-numbers offense won't be there, which could enhance Fiedorowicz's value as a short-to-medium range target.