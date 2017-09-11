Coach Bill O'Brien expects Fiedorowicz (concussion) to miss Thursday's game against the Bengals, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The same applies to fellow tight ends Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson, so it's pretty clear that the Texans will need to bolster their depth at the position in short order. Prior to his exit following 24 snaps on offense, Fiedorowicz hauled in all four of his targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Jaguars.