Fiedorowicz (concussion) has been placed on IR by the Texans.

After Fiedorowicz suffered his third concussion of the season, the Texans wisely decided to shut him down for the season. With the team's wideout and tight end ranks thinned out by injuries, Stephen Anderson -- who logged five catches for 79 yards and a TD in Week 13 -- could emerge as a viable fantasy option down the stretch.