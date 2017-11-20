Fiedorowicz caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

In his second game back from an extended absence due to a concussion, Fiedorowicz experienced a drop in targets from six last week. That's partially due to the Texans making an effort to work the running game more against Arizona, a strategy that reduced targets across the board. And when they did throw, quarterback Tom Savage spread the targets around to seven different receivers. We expect a similar game plan that favors the rush in Week 12 against the Ravens, who rank 26th defending the run (120.8 YPG).