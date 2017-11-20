Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Minor role in Sunday's win
Fiedorowicz caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.
In his second game back from an extended absence due to a concussion, Fiedorowicz experienced a drop in targets from six last week. That's partially due to the Texans making an effort to work the running game more against Arizona, a strategy that reduced targets across the board. And when they did throw, quarterback Tom Savage spread the targets around to seven different receivers. We expect a similar game plan that favors the rush in Week 12 against the Ravens, who rank 26th defending the run (120.8 YPG).
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Targeted six times in return•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Poised for large role Sunday•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Activated from IR•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back this week•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Week 10 return confirmed•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back Week 10•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...