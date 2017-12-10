Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: NFL future uncertain
Fiedorowicz, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, could be forced to retire from the NFL after sustaining his fourth concussion in two seasons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 26-year-old was initially placed on injured reserve following the Texans' season opener after suffering a concussion in that contest, only to return mid-season and play four games before sustaining another head injury. While it's unclear if Fiedorowicz wants to stop playing on his own volition, the matter may not be up to him, as sources familiar with his situation have indicated that there's no assurances he'll be able to pass a physical due to his problematic history. Regardless of how things play out for the tight end, the repeated concussions are a troubling development for both he and the Texans, who inked Fiedorowicz to a three-year, $21.5 million contract last summer after he broke out for 54 receptions, 559 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.
