Fiedorowicz (concussion) plans to report for the Texans' offseason program April 2, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fiedorowicz is contemplating retirement in the aftermath of the concussion he suffered Dec. 3, which marked the third concussion of his career. There's no guarantee he'll remain with the team through the entirety of this immediate offseason. Given Fiedorowicz's obvious uncertainty for the 2018 season, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if the Texans' look to free agency or the upcoming draft to strengthen its tight end corps.