Head coach Bill O'Brien expects Fiedorowicz to play "a lot" in his return to action Sunday against the Rams, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Activated from IR on Friday, Fiedorowicz is poised for his first snaps since Week 1, when he added to his rich history of concussions. Last season, he earned 60 percent of the offensive snaps en route to 37.3 yards per game and four touchdowns across 15 contests.