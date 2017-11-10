Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Poised for large role Sunday
Head coach Bill O'Brien expects Fiedorowicz to play "a lot" in his return to action Sunday against the Rams, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Activated from IR on Friday, Fiedorowicz is poised for his first snaps since Week 1, when he added to his rich history of concussions. Last season, he earned 60 percent of the offensive snaps en route to 37.3 yards per game and four touchdowns across 15 contests.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Activated from IR•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back this week•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Week 10 return confirmed•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back Week 10•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Could be back for Week 10•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Practices for first time since Week 1•
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...