Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Practices for first time since Week 1
Fiedorowicz (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Fiedorowicz was placed on injured reserve shortly after suffering a concussion in a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. His return to practice ahead of Week 8 puts him on track to return to game action when first eligible in Week 10 against the Rams. Fiedorowicz served as the Texans' top tight end to begin the season, and should reclaim that role once he's available with Ryan Griffin having caught just 12 of 24 targets for 148 yards and one touchdown in five games.
