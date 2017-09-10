Fiedorowicz has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars due to a concussion, Aaron Wilson of the NFL Network reports.

Fiedorowicz was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol on the sideline during the second half of Sunday's game, so his status heading into Week 2 figures to be up in the air. Tight end Ryan Griffin is also dealing with a concussion, so Stephen Anderson's role will be expanded at tight end.