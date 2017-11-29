Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Snags four passes
Fiedorowicz caught four of eight targets for 37 yards in Monday's 23-16 loss to Baltimore.
How do you think Fiedorowicz feels about having been injured during Deshaun Watson brief reign? Like a kid who slept through Christmas, maybe? Fiedorowicz is averaging just 8.1 yards per catch since returning from IR and has yet to find the end zone. Houston's passing offense has regressed considerably with turnover-prone Tom Savage at the helm. Though he saw the field for 96 percent of Houston's snaps on Monday, Fiedorowicz can't do much to improve matters.
