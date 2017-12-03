Fiedorowicz has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Titans with a concussion, the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's the third concussion of the season for Fiedorowicz, who was previously on IR-designated to return as a result of a concussion that he suffered in the Texans' season opener. With the tight end also having been concussed during the preseason, it's fair to wonder if he might now be done for the season.