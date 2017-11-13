Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Targeted six times in return
Fiedorowicz caught two of six targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.
Making his first appearances since the opening week of the season, Fiedorowicz finished third on the team in targets behind DeAndre Hopkins (14) and Bruce Ellington (eight). The current level of quarterback play will make it tough to count on anyone besides Hopkins, but it isn't unrealistic to think that Fiedorowicz could re-establish himself as the second or third option in the passing game, just as he was for much of last season. He draws a Week 11 matchup against an Arizona defense that had been solid against tight ends until Seattle's Jimmy Graham caught a pair of touchdowns Thursday.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Poised for large role Sunday•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Activated from IR•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back this week•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Week 10 return confirmed•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Expected back Week 10•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Could be back for Week 10•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...