Fiedorowicz caught two of six targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Making his first appearances since the opening week of the season, Fiedorowicz finished third on the team in targets behind DeAndre Hopkins (14) and Bruce Ellington (eight). The current level of quarterback play will make it tough to count on anyone besides Hopkins, but it isn't unrealistic to think that Fiedorowicz could re-establish himself as the second or third option in the passing game, just as he was for much of last season. He draws a Week 11 matchup against an Arizona defense that had been solid against tight ends until Seattle's Jimmy Graham caught a pair of touchdowns Thursday.