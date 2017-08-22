Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Tending to injured quad
Fiedorowicz is dealing with a quadriceps injury, but he's expected to return in the near future, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fiedorowicz was held out of Saturday's exhibition against the Patriots, and the absence has extended into this week of practice. When healthy, he shouldn't have a problem earning the majority of reps among tight ends after handling 60.4 percent of the offensive snaps a season ago. His next opportunity to suit up arrives Saturday in New Orleans, where the first-team offense will likely get its most work of the preseason.
