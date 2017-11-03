Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Week 10 return confirmed
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said that Fiedorowicz (concussion) will be activated from injured reserve in advance of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Fiedorowicz is no longer experiencing any lingering symptoms from the concussion he suffered in Week 1, which was his second since the beginning of training camp. The tight end was one of the better fantasy producers at the position last season with 559 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 54 receptions in 15 games, but his upside will be more limited with Tom Savage set to take over as the starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in practice Thursday.
