Fiedorowicz was active down the seam during the first full-pads practice of training camp, John Harris of the Texans' official site reports.

Fiedorowicz emerged as a major receiving threat last season for the first time in his three-year career, but he mostly did his damage underneath, averaging 10.4 yards per catch and 6.3 per target, with only five gains of 20 or more yards and none longer than 26. Although the Texans would like to see him more active down the seam while DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller draw the attention of opposing safeties, Fiedorowicz will need improved play from his team's quarterbacks in order to emerge as a real big-play threat. He'll also still have Ryan Griffin competing with him for targets, though it's quite possible Fiedorowicz earns a much larger share of the split than he did last season when Griffin caught 50 of 75 targets for 442 yards (8.8 per catch, 5.9 per target). Neither tight end is particularly quick or explosive, but Fiedorowicz at least offers some upside.