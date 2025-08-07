default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field with a right leg injury in practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gardner-Johnson was injured while tackling wide receiver John Metchie. The severity of the injury is unknown, but the 27-year-old is undergoing an MRI to learn more. The seventh-year pro was traded to Houston in March and was expected to start at free safety.

More News