Further tests on Gardner-Johnson's knee didn't reveal significant damage, and there is optimism that he could be available for the Texans' regular-season opener against the Rams on Sept. 7, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field during Thursday's practice after suffering a knee injury. Tests did not reveal any ACL damage, and it appears the 2019 fourth-rounder has avoided a serious injury. Gardner-Johnson will not play in any of the Texans' preseason games while he works on being fully healthy for Week 1. With Gardner-Johnson, Jimmie Ward (foot) and Jaylen Reed (leg) sidelined, M.J. Stewart and Russ Yeast will have an opportunity to work with the first-team defense at safety alongside Calen Bullock.