default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gardner-Johnson (knee) did not appear on the Texans' injury report Wednesday.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury in early August, but he avoided any major damage, and he will now be active for the team's regular-season opener against the Rams on Sunday. The 27-year-old is expected to operate as Houston's starting free safety in 2025.

More News