Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Healthy ahead of Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson (knee) did not appear on the Texans' injury report Wednesday.
Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury in early August, but he avoided any major damage, and he will now be active for the team's regular-season opener against the Rams on Sunday. The 27-year-old is expected to operate as Houston's starting free safety in 2025.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: On track for Week 1•
-
Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Could be ready for Week 1•
-
Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Still being evaluated•
-
Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Carted off field•
-
Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Traded to Houston•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Nabs six interceptions in 2024•