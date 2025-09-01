Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday that Gardner-Johnson (knee) is on track to play in Houston's Week 1 matchup against the Rams, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gardner-Johnson sustained a knee injury in early August that was initially feared to be serious, but it now appears he'll be ready for the Texans' regular-season opener Sunday. The Florida product is expected to serve as the starting free safety in his first season with Houston after posting 59 total tackles and 12 passes defended, including six interceptions, across 16 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024.