Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Still being evaluated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice, but it is believed that his ACL is not torn, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
There have been conflicting reports about the nature of Gardner-Johnson's injury, as it was originally stated that his ACL was torn. He'll undergo further evaluation to determine the exact nature of the damage, but he will likely be sidelined for an extensive period regardless of the exact diagnosis.
