Prosise was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.
It's unclear how Prosise suffered the ankle injury but it's serious enough to limited his practice reps. The Notre Dame product was virtually phased out of the gameplan in Week 14, toting the ball once for two yards and he caught his lone target for 10 yards in the loss to Chicago. Prosise seems to be falling down the depth chart, so even if he's healthy to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, he won't affect much from a fantasy perspective.