Prosise (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Prosise was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, so it's certainly not a good sign to see the running back downgraded. Prosise (13 snaps, two touches) seemed to slide down the depth chart in last week's loss to the Bears, as he was out-touched and out-snapped by Buddy Howell (23, 12) in the contest. Prosise is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Colts, but considering his limited role, his absence wouldn't affect much from a fantasy perspective.