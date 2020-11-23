Prosise had three carries for four yards and played 15 snaps in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

The carries and snap count were season highs for Prosise, who is playing second fiddle to Duke Johnson. With David Johnson (concussion) out for at least one more week, Prosise should be in the mix for Week 12 against the Lions on Thursday. Duke Johnson's done very little as the lead back -- 40 carries, 110 yards, 2.8 YPC -- so Prosise could grab a larger share of the load in a short-preparation week.