Texans' C.J. Prosise: Has red zone carry in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Prosise had one carry for one yard in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers in Week 3.
Prosise, who was activated from the practice squad last week, had his first carry of the season, which came inside the red zone. He played just two snaps and five overall since being activated.
