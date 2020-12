Prosise has one carry for two yards and caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Bears.

With David Johnson (reserve/COVID-19 list) unavailable, Duke Johnson started the game with Prosise and Buddy Howell serving as the top backups. Prosise (13 snaps, two touches) lagged behind Howell (23, 12) in what was a surprising development. David Johnson is due back next week, so we could see a more normal distribution of playing time Week 15 against the Colts.