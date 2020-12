Prosise was a full participant in practices Thursday and Friday and is set to play Week 14 against the Bears.

Prosise, who opened the practice week as questionable with a non-COVID-related illness, could be a factor this week against the Bears. In a related development, the Texans placed lead running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, which means Prosise moves up to second on the depth chart behind Duke Johnson.