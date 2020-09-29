site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' C.J. Prosise: Promoted to active roster
Prosise has been promoted to the active roster for Week 4 against Minnesota, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Duke Johnson (ankle) sidelined, Prosise has been the primary backup to David Johnson. He had one carry in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
