Prosise had five carries for 12 yards, caught his lone target for a two-yard touchdown and lost fumble in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.

Prosise scored his first touchdown of the season in the win. The five-year veteran spent the last three weeks as the primary backup to Duke Johnson while David Johnson (concussion) spent time on injured reserve. He's been getting a little more work each week, but David Johnson is eligible to return Week 13 against Indianapolis. Prosise's window of relevancy may have shut.