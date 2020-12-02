Prosise didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness.
This is tough news for Prosise, as the Notre Dame product is coming off his best game of the season, supplying five carries for 12 yards and a touchdown catch in a Thanksgiving win. To make matters worse, David Johnson (concussion) was designated for a return off injured reserve Wednesday, so the opportunities could be disappearing soon. Look for Prosise's practice availability the rest of the week to shed a light on his chances to play in Sunday's game against the Colts.