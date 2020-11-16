Prosise replaced DeAndre Carter as the primary returner on kickoffs in Sunday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans grew frustrated by a lack of production on returns, so they reduced Carter's role on both kickoffs and punts. Prosise handled kickoffs, returning two for 39 yards, including a 24-yard return. He also was targeted once on offense. Will Fuller was added as a punt returner, returning one for 13 yards while Carter returned one punt for nine yards.