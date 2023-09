Stroud (right shoulder) is listed as questionbale for Sunday's game against the Colts after being limited in practice Friday.

Stroud practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, so those considering the rookie QB in Week 2 lineups are now advised to track his status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. In the event that Stroud is unavailable this weekend, Davis Mills and Case Keenum would be on hand to serve as the Texans' options at QB versus Indianapolis.