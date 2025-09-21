Stroud completed 25 of 38 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed four times for 22 yards in the Texans' 17-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Another sluggish day for the Texans offense saw Stroud toss his second and third interceptions of the season on the Jaguars' 19 and four-yard line, respectively, in the second half. The second pick was a true back-breaker, as it came with 27 seconds remaining and Houston seemingly on the verge of going in for a game-tying touchdown. Stroud and his teammates on that side of the ball have looked out of sorts through three games, albeit against the tough defenses of the Rams, Buccaneers and Jaguars. Stroud will look to rebound in a Week 4 home matchup against the vulnerable Titans defense.